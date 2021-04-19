Family dog dies in Salt Lake City house fire

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A family is without a dog after their home caught fire, Monday.

On April 19, the Salt Lake City Fire Department was dispatched to 278 Quince St. for reports of a house fire around 1:30 p.m.

According to the department, as crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke and flames engulfed the home.

Firefighters then began to battle the inferno, quickly dousing the fire.

After flames were extinguished, the SLCFD discovered that the family’s dog was left inside.

“Sadly, crews found that the family dog perished in the fire,” they report.

Rescue teams say that all of the other residents were able to evacuate the home in time, and there are no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

The fire also left significant damage to the main floor of the home, officials add.

It is unknown what caused the fire to erupt.

The scene remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.