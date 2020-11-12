Family dog dies after house fire in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A family dog has died after a house fire in Layton on Wednesday. Around 2 p.m., fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire located at 389 S. 500 W. in Layton.

WORKING FIRE – 11/11/20 14:03:07; FIRE STRUCTURE; 389 S 500 W LAY; 14:03:12 pic.twitter.com/7Ce8d6VDcR — LaytonFire (@Layton_Fire) November 11, 2020

The Layton Fire Department and the Hill Air Force Base Fire Department arrived at the residential structure fire and were able to put out the flames.

There were no injuries. Two juveniles were home at the time the fire started. Both juveniles attempted to locate and rescue their dog in the home. Fire crews later located the family dog who had died as a result of smoke inhalation.

Investigators are determining the origin of the fire.