UTAH (ABC4) – Family and friends are remembering a mother who was hit and killed by a driver suspected of DUI Tuesday.

The 24-year-old woman, Libbie Isabel Allan, was walking with her two-year-old daughter in Salt Lake City when they were hit. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her family and friends say they want to remember and celebrate the kind of light she brought into people’s lives.



“I couldn’t believe it, I texted her right away and was just praying that it wasn’t her,” said Sarah Sanchez, who says she’s been friends with Libbie since the fifth grade.

She remembers the moment she learned that Libbie was hit and killed by a car. Police say the driver who hit Libbie and her daughter did not stop.

But a short time later, officers found 53-year-old Jack Archibald and arrested him in connection to the incident.



“We prayed for the man who did this, really feel a lot of compassion for him and what he must be going through,” said Libbie’s aunt, Dawni Angel.



Libbie’s family and friends are remembering her creativity and loving spirit.



“Libbie was just pure brightness of being,” Angel said.



Libbie just turned 24 on Monday. Her family says she was around four and a half months pregnant with her second child when she was hit and killed.



Libbie was the oldest of 15 children – her aunt says she was like a second mother to them, showing them so much love – and that she was an incredible mother to her daughter.



“Just such a wonderful mother, that was her life, that was her world,” she said.



Brookleyn Tuckett, who has been friends with Libbie since she was eleven, describes her as being spiritual and one with nature, her happy place being in the fresh air and outdoors.

She also shared the kind of person she was, showing kindness to everyone around her.



“Libbie always gave every part of herself to every person she came into contact with,” she said.



Her aunt says their family constantly spent time with Libbie and were incredibly close with her.

She’s grateful for all the support they’ve received from the community.



“She was just treasured and she’s still part of our lives and always will be,” Angel said.



Libbie’s family says that her two-year-old daughter is doing better and is expected to be moved from the intensive care unit today or tomorrow.



A GoFundMe was created to help her family.