Families get one time SNAP benefit for each child on free/reduced lunch program

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah has now opened the Pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) food assistance application for families of children who received free/reduced lunches last year, even if you are not on SNAP benefits now.

The Department of Workforce Services announced Monday the application process is open to Utah families whose children participated in free and reduced meal programs at their local schools last spring.

Each child in the household who was on the lunch program at school is eligible for a one time EBT benefit of $308.

Families whose children are already receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits automatically received their additional benefit as of Thursday.

The rest of the families will only receive the benefit if they apply before August 31, 2020. You can find the application and job.utah.gov/mycase/web/guest/pebt.