Families face uncertain future as UDOT explores acquiring homes for Bangerter Highway

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – More than two dozen families could be out of their homes if UDOT goes forward with a project along Bangerter Highway.

“The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is proposing to construct a grade-separated Interchange at the existing intersection of Bangerter Highway (SR-154) and 4700 South intersections in West Valley City and Taylorsville, Utah,” according to a UDOT report.

In total, 36 parcels — seven businesses and 29 residential properties — would be acquired for the project, which UDOT spokesperson John Gleason says is part of an effort to improve commute times and safety along Bangerter Highway.

“We see more than 60,000 vehicles every day that travel Bangerter, and that’s going to continue to grow,” said Gleason.

“Any time you can cut out a stoplight on Bangerter Highway, that cuts out a conflict point,” added Gleason.

The latest proposal comes after many similar changes in the last decade along the busy corridor for traffic on the West side of Salt Lake County.

“Since 2012, UDOT has worked to remove stoplights from intersections on Bangerter Highway and convert the highway into a freeway. So far 10 intersections have had stoplights removed, and seven freeway-style interchanges have been completed. Interchanges at 6200 South, 10400 South and 12600 South will be completed this year,” reads a description on UDOT’s website.

Residents like Brenda Galicia say they’re anxious about leaving their homes.

“To me it feels devastating and sad,” said Galicia.

“We thought this was gonna be our future here,” added Galicia.

After a recent public meeting with UDOT, she says she feels comfortable with their promises to compensate homeowners for the home’s value, for moving costs, for closing costs on new homes, etc. But there’s real uncertainty about being able to buy another home in Utah’s tight real estate market.

“It’s really hard to get a home now. Because everybody’s in competition,” said Galicia.

UDOT’S Gleason says the goal is to work side by side with homeowners — now, during the public comment period, and in the future if the project becomes reality.

“This is really the most difficult thing we deal with as a department of transportation,” said Gleason.

“We want to work with them very closely to let them know that they have options,” added Gleason.