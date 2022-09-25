SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The first few days of fall have been amazing in Utah. We’re seeing plenty of blue skies and temperatures are near perfect with a slight breeze to make it even better. We’re also starting to see the leaves changing – with a lot more to come. The good news is that this is going to hang around for a few days, so get out and enjoy it!

The skies will remain pretty clear for the next few days across the state and we’ll be seeing temperatures right around seasonal for southern Utah and a little higher than normal for northern Utah. Winds will also stay light, giving just enough of a breeze to let you know it’s there. We will also see a little warming trend so things will go up a few degrees over the next few days. All in all it will be about as perfect as you can get as we wrap up the weekend and start a new work week.

By Tuesday we’ll start to see a few clouds rolling in and we have a chance of some moisture and a stiffer breeze hitting the state by Wednesday and Thursday. Chance for rain will be light, but we can look for scattered showers to pop up just about anywhere in the state on those days. We’ll be monitoring this closely to get a handle on how all this will play out. We’ll see this clearing out by the end of the week and things are looking good for another amazing Utah weekend.

Bottom Line? A Sunny Sunday, Amazing Monday, and then a few clouds come in. Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!