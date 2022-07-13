WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – This year, the Fallen Soldier Memorial honored a member of the Utah National Guard.

Cory Holgren died back in 2019, and bikers stopped in West Valley City to honor him at the memorial’s 13th year in running.

Executive Director of Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Warren Williamson says their goal is to “let these families know that we haven’t forgotten them.”

The memorial ride starts in Oregon and goes across the nation to Arlington National Cemetery, with many stops in between.

