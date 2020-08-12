Fallen Ogden officer Lyday honored nationally

ATLANTA, GA (ABC4 News) – Fallen Ogden Police Officer Nathan James Lyday was recently honored by Point 27, a global nonprofit organization based in Atlanta, Georgia.



Point 27 honored Lyday by sending gifts of Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength dog tag necklaces engraved with Mathew 5:8: “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called children of God,” to the Ogden Police Department.

“We are forever grateful for these brave men and women in law enforcement,” Dodd said. “We are presenting Thin Blue Line Dog Tags to the officers who served closest with Lyday, to thank these officers for putting their lives on the line every day to protect their communities. The dog tag is engraved with a Bible verse and serves as a physical reminder that God is with them day and night as they patrol and protect the streets of their communities. We want them to know we appreciate and value them.

For Lyday’s family, Point 27 sent Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces inscribed with John 15:15, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

“For Lyday’s family members, we pray the scripture on the Folded Flag pendant necklaces reminds them that we will never forget their loved ones,” said Dodd.

Point 27, founded by US (Ret.) Army Col. David Dodd, has awarded gifts of several hundred thousand Shields of Strength to members of the military, veterans, and law enforcement officers in partnership with the national organizations: Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS), Tragedy Assistance Program for [military] Survivors (TAPS) and The Gary Sinise Foundation.

“The ultimate goal is to equip every law enforcement officer in the country with a gift of the Thin Blue Line Shield of Strength: more than 111,000 officers equipped; representing about 10 percent of the estimated one million law enforcement officers serving in this country,” Dodd said. “This has become more critical during this time of verbal and physical attacks on law enforcement officers.”

Officer Lyday was shot and killed on May 28 during a domestic incident. Lyday was a new officer with the department who had responded to a call for help by a woman who said her husband was threatening to kill her. During negotiations with the man, the suspect open fired on Lyday, striking him in the head and killing him instantly.