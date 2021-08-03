Fall hunts begin, Utah DWR reminds hunters of safety in the fields

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hunting season is here. The crisp fall mornings in the mountains are just over the horizon with archery buck and bull, and general spike season beginning Saturday, Aug. 21.

Although archery season does not involve firearms, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding hunters of the unique risks they can encounter in the fields.

“Every year, we receive reports of hunters getting injured falling from trees, jabbing themselves or other hunters while carrying arrows in their hands,” Hunter Education Program Manager RaLynne Takeda shares in a press release.

The DWR shared safety tips for archery hunting this fall.

TREE STAND SAFETY

Before placing a portable tree stand in a tree, be sure to check the stand’s weight rating, making sure it will support your weight and whatever gear you are caring

Attach safety harnesses while climbing the tree and sitting on the stand

Remember to use portable stands on the U.S. Forest Service or the Bureau of Land Management, it is illegal to build stand

DON’T LEAVE ARROWS UNCOVERED

DWR reminds hunters that broadhead arrows are extremely sharp, it is risky to carry in your hand when you are not ready to shoot.

“It only takes a few seconds to remove an arrow from a quiver, nock the arrow and shoot it,” Takeda shares. “The few seconds you’ll save by carrying arrows in your hand or nocked on your bow aren’t worth it.”

KNOW YOUR TARGET

Hunters are responsible to know the maximum range they feel comfortable shooting and are reminded to know what is beyond the intended target.

“We address and take very seriously any violations that can affect the public’s safety in the field and that detract from the overall quality of the hunting experience,” DWR Law Enforcement Chief J. Shirley explains. “Many of those violations include things like loaded guns or unquivered arrows in a vehicle, not using a helmet while driving an off-highway vehicle, driving off-road and driving under the influence.”

In addition to the above tips, the DWR encourages hunters to practice shooting before their hunt, get permission to hunt private land before hunting, know the hunting boundaries, be careful in popular outdoor areas, and follow all laws.

Before hunters head into the fields, hunters should check local fire restrictions beforehand to know where and if they can have campfires.