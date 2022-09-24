SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you find yourself with itchy, watery eyes and sneezing more, well, you’re not alone, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Fall allergies are in full swing for many, and folks may be looking for some relief.

“So this time of year, in the fall time, we will typically have ragweeds and molds,” said Sandra Hong, MD, allergist for Cleveland Clinic. “I like to break down the seasons into national holidays, so right around Labor Day to the first good snowfall, we will actually see a lot of the weeds pop up. There’s a lot more molds because it’s actually really damp out there and you’ve got leaves on the ground.”

Common symptoms of fall allergies may include a stuffy or runny nose, itchiness, watery eyes and sneezing, which you may be all too familiar with.

There are some different options available depending on the severity of your symptoms, however.

Nasal steroids are usually the number one treatment for allergies, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Hong also recommends taking an antihistamine on an as-needed basis.

If you’re someone who suffers from fall allergies, you should try to limit your time outdoors, if possible, experts say.

Closing windows in your home and showering daily may help to avoid pollen.

“Try not to do any sort of drying of clothes outdoors because when you have your sheets in the air, it’ll bring in all that pollen for you. So that can be really difficult and rev up your allergies at certain times,” Dr. Hong added.

Here are some more tips for avoiding fall allergies, according to the Mayo Clinic:

Use air conditioning in your house and car.

If you have forced air heating or air conditioning in your house, use high-efficiency filters and follow regular maintenance schedules.

Keep indoor air dry with a dehumidifier.

Use a portable high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter in your bedroom.

Clean floors often with a vacuum cleaner that has a HEPA filter.

Dr. Hong says that it’s surprising how many people may not realize they have allergies, and that if you suffer from any of the symptoms listed above, it might be a good idea to make an appointment with an allergist.