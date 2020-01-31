Faith communities, city officials call on lawmakers to end child homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Religious organizations and local officials called on legislators to end child homelessness.

They’re asking lawmakers to vote for Senate Bill 39, Affordable Housing Amendments.

The bill will create an estimated 2,300 new affordable housing units and provide rental assistance to more than 3,000 households per year.

“This issue while it is complex and it is multi-faceted, it seems so simple when you think about a little one that doesn’t have a home to go home to at night. It is unfathomable how common this scenario is,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

The event was all a part of “Ending Child homelessness Day.”

The coalition of religious communities said the most likely time in a person’s life to experience homelessness is in their first year of life and more than 3,000 Utah children spent time in a homeless shelter in 2019.

