Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

Faith communities, city officials call on lawmakers to end child homelessness

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Religious organizations and local officials called on legislators to end child homelessness.

They’re asking lawmakers to vote for Senate Bill 39, Affordable Housing Amendments.

The bill will create an estimated 2,300 new affordable housing units and provide rental assistance to more than 3,000 households per year.

  “This issue while it is complex and it is multi-faceted, it seems so simple when you think about a little one that doesn’t have a home to go home to at night. It is unfathomable how common this scenario is,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

The event was all a part of “Ending Child homelessness Day.”

The coalition of religious communities said the most likely time in a person’s life to experience homelessness is in their first year of life and more than 3,000 Utah children spent time in a homeless shelter in 2019.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Hogle Zoo's tiger picks his choice to win the Big Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hogle Zoo's tiger picks his choice to win the Big Game"

Missing Idaho Kids Deadline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Idaho Kids Deadline"

Bill could legalize ‘physician-assisted suicide’ for terminally ill patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bill could legalize ‘physician-assisted suicide’ for terminally ill patients"

GPS tracker helps police locate suspect in stolen truck, chase ends near high school

Thumbnail for the video titled "GPS tracker helps police locate suspect in stolen truck, chase ends near high school"

Traffic cam video shows police chasing suspect in stolen truck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traffic cam video shows police chasing suspect in stolen truck"
More Video News

Don't Miss