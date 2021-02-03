Facebook turns man in for sharing sexual pictures with teenager

CACHE COUNTY (ABC4) – Facebook turned in a man for sharing sexual pictures with a 15-year-old through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tipline.

Facebook reportedly provided the names and emails associated with the Facebook accounts. Facebook reported that an individual sent nude images of themselves to another Facebook account through the “Messenger App”.

According to a probable cause statement, Facebook advised the individual who sent the images was 15 years old, this was based on the date of birth provided when the individual created the account.

The person who received the images was a 55-year-old man identified as Bradley Sorenson.

Facebook also stated that the 55-year-old male was enticing the minor to send the images. After reviewing the images provided in the NCMEC report, officials say there were some explicit pictures of the man as well.

The NCMEC report also included a small chat log between the two. The male, Bradley Sorenson, tells the 15-year-old male “I wish you were here, I’d teach you some things”, according to a probable cause statement.

With the information provided, a warrant was issued and served on Facebook on December 3rd, 2020. Investigators say they received a response from Facebook on January 6th, 2021 where they provided the entire chat log from Bradley and the 15-year-old male.

When reviewing the chat log Sorenson and the 15-year-old spoke about things that were explicit in nature, according to the probable cause statement.

During the conversation, Sorenson makes several comments about the 15-year-old not being old enough to smoke and being at his dad’s house. At one point, Bradley asks “how old will you be”? the 15-year-old responds with “15”, according to a probable cause statement.

The probable cause stated that the 15-year-old sent about nine nude images of himself from his “Google Photos” account and from his device and Sorenson also sent some pictures to the 15-year-old.

In the chat log, Sorenson reportedly told the 15-year-old to delete everything so he does not get into trouble.

Sorenson and the 15-year-old also spoke about meeting up to have sex and exchange oral sex, according to the probable cause statement.

Investigators say they were able to identify both the 15-year-old and Sorenson from the pictures they exchanged.



Additional warrants were issued for the email accounts used to login to Facebook. Police were then able to find Sorenson’s address using the Utah Sex offender registry.

During an interview with law enforcement, Sorenson is said to have admitted speaking with the 15-year-old and knew of the teenagers’ age before they started messaging each other.



Sorenson however denied ever having sex or meeting with the 15-year-old. Sorenson also admitted to receiving nude images from the 15-year-old, according to the probable cause statement.

Sorenson was booked into the Cache County Jail on multiple sexual exploitation charges.