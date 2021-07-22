Facebook collaborating with Utah to open new stargazing park

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, UT – AUGUST 12: A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above Inspiration Point early on August 12, 2016 in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah. The annual display, known as the Perseid shower because the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the northeastern sky, is a result of Earth’s orbit passing through debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – Look up!

Facebook, along with Eagle Mountain City and Utah Valley University, will be collaborating to open a new stargazing park in Utah.

The new project will be located in Eagle Mountain’s Walden Park at 4322 Frontier Street, all thanks to a $250,000 donation from Facebook.

“We are building Eagle Mountain City’s future now, and this park — which will be entered for designation as a Utah Dark Sky Park — will be a tremendous addition to the city for both residents and visitors, creating a place where everyone can enjoy, appreciate, and learn about our night sky,” said Tom Westmoreland, mayor of Eagle Mountain City.

Utah Valley University plans to use some of the funds from the generous donation to purchase two new high-powered telescopes.

Facebook has also donated two $5,000 engineering scholarships to UVU and $5,000 for UVU’s 2021 Engineering Week, according to a news release from UVU.

“Facebook is honored to be part of the Eagle Mountain community and to partner with Utah Valley University,” said William Marks, community development regional manager at Facebook.

An estimated opening date for the new park has not been released.