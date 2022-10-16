SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Another beautiful day to add to the growing string of days as we see this high pressure system hanging out over Utah. The pattern should continue into next week as we will continue to see temperatures over seasonal norms and mostly sunny skies.

But all isn’t perfect for this weekend. An easterly flow will bring some strong winds to the northern Wasatch Front, where we could see gusts over 55 mph. Much of this will be from the northern border down to the Bountiful area. This will include I-15, US 89 and Legacy Highway, so if you’re going to be traveling in this area Sunday morning, take caution — especially if you have a high-profile vehicle. The wind could bring a little cooler temperature, but since it should be subsiding by the early afternoon, we should see temps back to where they’ve been by the later afternoon.

And down south, we have a low system that will be going through Arizona and could possibly bring some moisture to the southern portion of the state. This will mostly be in the southeastern bit of Utah, but could extend all the way to St. George. But sadly, this shouldn’t bring much rain to Utah and we’ll see just minimal impact.

After the brief excitement of Sunday, we will be starting off our work week pretty much the way we ended it. Temperature will remain a few degrees above our normal highs and the dry weather pattern will continue. We are looking at some possible showers coming into northern Utah by next weekend, but it’s still a little bit out and we should know more in the coming days.

The takeaway? Strong winds up north and a slight chance of rain in the south are the only items changing up another perfect Utah fall day.

