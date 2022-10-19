HILL AFB, Utah (ABC4) – The pilot who ejected before an F-35 jet crashed on the north end of the runway at Hill Air Force Base (AFB) was taken to a local medical center for observation, according to the 388th Fighter Wing via Twitter.

The 388th Fighter Wing confirmed that a F-35 A Lightning II crashed at approximately 6:15 p.m. Emergency Crews both on base and off base responded immediately.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info confirmed an 8-10 acre fire broke out in the area from the crash. In the tweet officials say the “fire has been suppressed but continues with Haz-Mat and other needs.”

Hill Air Force Base and the 388th Fighter Wing is asking for members of the public to respect emergency responders and avoid the area of South Weber Drive. They also ask if any one saw anything or finds anything that may be related to the crash, to please call 777-3056.

The cause of the crash is currently being investigated by officials and the current condition of the pilot is still unknown.

