SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – 38-year-old Shawn Christopher Sturgeon is facing charges of manslaughter, criminal homicide, automobile homicide and domestic violence in the presence of a child after police said he ran over his wife, killing her at Salt Lake City International Airport on April 4.

At approximately 2:39 p.m. on Monday, April 4, Salt Lake City Police responded to a report of woman being run over by a car at the airport’s short-term parking lot.

According to the probable cause statement, Shawn Sturgeon and his wife Charlotte were arriving back in town from a vacation.

Witness statements and video evidence reportedly show that Sturgeon was angry with his wife, yelling at her both inside and outside the terminal. One witness “overheard yelling and arguing” prior to observing the car on top of Charlotte and rolling off her.

The witness then yelled for Sturgeon to not go anywhere, taking video, while Sturgeon ignored his pleas to stay and instead sped off from the scene, according to arresting documents.

Another witness explained to police that she was in her car, getting ready to leave, when she “heard a loud noise.” She reportedly turned around and saw a woman on the ground, witnessing the car run over her. She heard yelling and screaming, and saw Sturgeon get out of the car, asking Charlotte “why she just did that,” and continuing to say, “now I have to take you to the emergency room,” before picking her up and pushing her towards the front passenger seat, according to the report.

Video surveillance shows that Charlotte exited the car, walked to the rear passenger side where their child was sitting, and opened the door as Sturgeon started to reverse. According to the report, he abruptly sped up and then stopped the car.

The door to the vehicle was still open.

“Within seconds, Sturgeon again hit the accelerator and quickly moved backward. Charlotte’s legs could be seen flailing about as Sturgeon continued to reverse. Being dragged caused Charlotte to fall to the ground under the vehicle,” police wrote in the report.

Sturgeon reportedly then accelerated quickly forward, running over Charlotte’s body and causing serious bodily injury. Sturgeon then exited the vehicle while “yelling and flailing his arms,” and told Charlotte to get in the vehicle, which she did shortly before succumbing to her wounds.

The arriving officers stated that Sturgeon appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, and a preliminary toxicology screen showed that Sturgeon had a .13% Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC), while Utah has a legal limit of .05%.

Sturgeon has a prior DUI conviction in another state, and his act of driving a car while angry and inebriated, with his wife and young child as passengers, “shows a callous disregard for the safety of both the people closest to him and the motoring public.”