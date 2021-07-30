‘Extremely risky’: Weber County sees increase in people hammocking on power lines

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Aren’t hammocks supposed to be used for relaxing?

Well, apparently not.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office took to social media after seeing an increase in people hammocking between the power lines on the bench of North Ogden and Pleasant View.

Courtesy: Weber County Sheriff’s Office

“These lines carry 75,000 kilovolts and that power can jump from the lines,” authorities explained in a Facebook post.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are teaming up with Rocky Mountain Power to conduct extra patrols in the area of the power lines. Anyone who is caught on the towers will be cited for trespassing.

“We would really hate to see someone injured from either a fall or electrocution,” the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said. “Parents, please pass this along to your children.”