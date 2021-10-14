Express lift lanes, more coming to Snowbird this year

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of its 50th anniversary, Snowbird is launching new products and improvements for this year’s ski season. Set to kick off on December 1, Snowbird is celebrating the five decades since it opened its doors in 1971 with Fast Tracks, a new ticket product, and more.

Fast Tracks, according to Snowbird, offers access to dedicated express lift lanes at select lifts: Peruvian, Gadzoom, Gad 2, Little Cloud, Mineral Basin, and Baldy chairs. Fast Tracks can be added to a day ticket, season pass, Ikon Pass, or Mountain Collective Pass. It is not available for the Tram and must be purchased in advance at snowbird.com starting on November 1. Fast Tracks can be purchased day-of, if available, at either the ticket window or online.

Snowbird is the only Utah resort to offer this.

The resort is also ready to take on avalanche safety. Snowbird, as well as Alta, are the first in the country to use Wyssen Towers to conduct mitigation work. The towers, of which Snowbird has four, use remote explosive devices to perform avalanche mitigation. Officials say the towers, located in Mineral Basin, are expected to lead to quicker openings of the terrain on snow days while also increasing safety for employees performing the work.

Additionally, the Snowbird Power Systems, launched in July 2021, will supply between 90-100% of the mountain’s power. It produces electricity for the mountain through natural gas and recycles thermal waste by using it to heat resort buildings and facilities like The Cliff Spa. The resort says this saves the carbon emissions equivalent to not burning over four million pounds of coal a year.

Visitors to Snowbird this year will also experience free first-come, first-served parking and the option to pay for reserved daily parking. The new system is intended to allow for greater affordability and flexibility for those who enjoy skiing and riding whenever their schedule allows. Advance daily self-parking, costing up to $25, will be available as space allows. It will also be discounted for those carpooling with four or more people.

As vaccinations become more readily available, Snowbird says it hopes to encourage guests to carpool via expanded free carpool-only parking areas. Main Lot, Upper Gad Vally Lot, and Entry 4 will have these areas. For more on parking, click here.