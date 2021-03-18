Express Lane tolling resuming on I-15 in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Tolling is set to resume on Friday, March 19, on the Express Lanes on I-15 in Lehi.

The Utah Department of Transportation says tolls had been suspended, with the Express Lanes opened to all vehicles, to help reduce traffic delays during construction of the I-15 Technology Corridor.

Map courtesy UDOT

Tolling will resume on the Express Lane between Lehi Main Street and Point of the Moutain on Friday. Once it resumes, UDOT says the Express Lane may only be used by carpoolers, buses, motorcycles, emergency vehicles, C Decal vehicles, and single-occupant vehicles with an Express Pass.

Tolling in the northbound I-15 Express Lanes from Bangerter Highway to 7200 South will remain suspended for construction.

For more on Express Lanes and the Express Pass, visit udot.utah.gov.