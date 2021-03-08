Express lane to reopen at city library

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Readers rejoice! The city library is officially reopening their express lane.

On March 8, the Salt Lake City Library writes:

“We are excited to announce that exactly one year after The City Library closed due to COVID-19, we will be reopening for Express Services next Monday, March 15.”

According to officials, those interested in checking out material are welcome to stop by for 60-minute computer sessions, holds pickup, limited browsing, and reference help.

“We’re still doing our part to keep everyone safe, so masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. And if you’re not ready to return to the buildings, curbside pickup will still be available with Holds To-Go,” they add.

Starting March 15, library hours are Monday–Thursday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

On Sunday, the library is open from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information on the city library updates visit https://services.slcpl.org/express-services.