Express lane reopens at city library

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Break out those bookmarks! The city library has announced that their express lane has officially reopened.

According to a post on the library’s website, the library will be moving to the “Yellow Stage” of their “Phased Reopening plan.”

Library officials said 60-minute computer sessions, holds pick up, limited browsing, and reference help will all be available.

“We’re still doing our part to keep everyone safe, so masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced,”

Courtesy: Salt Lake City Public Library

Curbside pick-up will still be available for those who are not comfortable entering the libraries through the library’s “Holds To-Go” program.

As of Monday, March 15, library hours are Monday–Thursday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

On Sunday, the library is open from noon to 6 p.m

Officials emphasized that the Sprage Firehouse Express will not be reopening, but will be available for curbside pickup.

According to the library’s website, here all the following COVID-19 precautions the library is taking as express services return to operation:

Masks are required and must be worn properly at all times.

Social distancing is enforced.

Computer sessions are limited to 60 minutes.

Lounge seating has been removed.

Browsing sections (the areas with the bookshelves) are closed.

Photoshoots are not allowed inside the Library at this time.

Restroom use is limited to one person at a time.

A limited number of patrons are allowed in the building at any given time.

Returned materials are being quarantined for 3 days, prior to being checked back in and added back into our collection.

For more information on library operations, click here