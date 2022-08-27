OREM, Utah (ABC4) – An Orem man was found to be in possession of suspected explosives a day after being arrested for joyriding, police say.

On Thursday, Orem Police Officers were called to a business near 750 N State St. on the report of a 46-year-old Scott Bowers.

Police say Bowers had taken a vehicle without permission from the business at which he was employed.

Bowers reportedly lived on the property of the business in a trailer which was also owned by the business.

Bowers was contacted about the vehicle and was found to have “committed the crime of joyriding,” according to a post from the Orem Police Department. He was reportedly also found in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia.

He was then booked into Utah County Jail on drug and joyriding charges.

One day later, on August 26, the owner of the business went to clean out the trailer, and while looking in a front compartment, found a box which reportedly contained suspected explosives.

Officers along with the Utah County Bomb Squad were called to the scene, who then located “blasting caps and suspected explosive materials.”

Police say the suspected explosives were retrieved with a robot, and during a final search of the area, a bag containing ball bearings and small magnets were found.

The explosives were reportedly taken by the Bomb Squad and destroyed.

Bowers now faces charges for Possession of an Explosive Device, as well as Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person.

Police have requested him to be held without bail due to the nature of the bomb-making materials found in the trailer.

The FBI has reportedly also been in contact with detectives and will be involved in the continued investigation.

No further information is currently available.