Explosive device found in car, man arrested: Police

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in Sandy after police say an explosive device was found in a vehicle.

According to court records, 48-year-old James Kelley was taken into custody on charges of possession of an explosive device, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession or use of a controlled substance in late June.

Police say they were called to a vehicle that had been parked in a lot overnight with three people sleeping inside. The responding officer reports they had been called to deal with the same car the day before, but it was not at the scene when they arrived.

On June 29, when they were called back out to the vehicle, the officer reports asking for a K9 to respond as well. According to the officer, the vehicle “had [a] history with illegal drugs.”

Upon arrival, officers say they found a dog tethered to the vehicle and three people inside the car.

While speaking to the individuals, the K9 was deployed and “hit on the vehicle, indicating positive for drugs inside the vehicle.”

Inside the vehicle, police say they found a pipe with burn marks and white residue, a container with a white crystal substance, syringes, multiple credit cards and checks that did not belong to any of the people found in the vehicle, a title to a vehicle none of the individuals claimed to own, a W-2 belonging to someone none of the individuals knew, and two Utah driver’s licenses for other people.

Additionally, police found a “small handheld device that resembled an explosive or a detonator.” According to court records, the device was wrapped in electrical tape with wires running from a red button from the top to the bottom.

The bomb squad was called to the scene and determined the device “met the threshold for incendiary parts, meaning any substances or materials or combinations which have been prepared or altered for use in the creation of an explosive,” police explain.

Kelley claimed the vehicle belonged to him, according to police, and was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the above charges. Formal charges have not yet been filed.