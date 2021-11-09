Explosion reported at Springville apartment, multiple agencies responding

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple agencies are responding to a reported apartment explosion in Springville.

Dispatch has confirmed to ABC4 that a gas explosion was reported at an apartment near 400 South Main and State Street.

Authorities have closed down the roadways in the area as they respond to the incident. Dominion Energy is also on scene.

The Utah Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras show authorities on scene parked in front of the Walgreens on State Street. Provo Fire and Rescue say traffic will be shut down until further notice between 400 South and 800 South on Main Street.

Springville City shared the below photos of what appears to be a building on fire.

Details are limited at this time. ABC4 has a crew en route to gather additional information and will update this story when possible.