Explosion blows out window at West Jordan home

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – An explosion in a West Jordan home blew out a window but did not injure the people who live in the house.

According to West Jordan Fire Battalion Chief Bryan Crump, the department received a call that there was an explosion at a home around 10:40 p.m. The fire department responded within four minutes.

Five occupants of the home were unhurt although one had his hair singed.

The fire department turned off the gas to the home and stayed to get the fumes out. Chief Crump said responders did not know what exactly caused the explosion but said they were cleaning in the basement and a pilot light or water heater may have caused it.

Firefighters caution homeowners that when you are cleaning be careful of what you are using around furnaces and water heaters. Double check for flammable materials and explosion hazards.