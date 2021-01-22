Experts urge safety with incoming snowstorm

A crew from the Utah Department of Public Safety rescues three men stranded on Mt. Timpanogos on Monday. (Photo: Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An incoming snowstorm this weekend has safety experts issuing a warning on the potential dangers of going out in the backcountry.

“What that means is just avoiding avalanche terrain altogether,” said Nikki Champion of the Utah Avalanche Center.

The risk for avalanches is high this weekend, as the center monitors expected snow totals that are falling on an unstable layer of snow already covering the Wasatch Range.

“That comes from the lack of snow we had in November and December, and now we’re going to put a really strong slab of snow on top of that,” said Champion.

With a foot or more of snow expected to fall in some places, the greatest safety risk is in unmonitored areas where some skiers and snowboarders like to frequent.

To limit your risk of triggering an avalanche, Champion recommends “avoiding slopes that are steeper than 30 degrees, and making sure there are no slopes steeper than 30 degrees above you or connected to you.”

If you do go out, Champion says be smart and bring the essential gear including a beacon, a shovel, and a probe, and don’t go alone.

Two weeks ago, a 31-year-old man from Clinton, Utah died in an avalanche on Dutch Draw while snowboarding with his girlfriend.

The area is located outside resort boundaries near Park City Mountain Canyons Village in Summit County.

It’s the second fatality in the area in the past two years.

This past Wednesday, a 32-year-old woman fell 40 feet at the Great White Icicle at Little Cottonwood Canyon in Salt Lake County. She was life-flighted off the mountain and transported by ambulance to the hospital.

And, on Monday, three men were stranded in freezing temperatures for several hours on Mount Timpanogos in Utah County. A helicopter crew from the Utah Department of Public Safety rescued them with help from the sheriff’s office.

“We called our family and was like hey guys, we’re going to need some help getting off this mountain,” Nathan Knebel told ABC4.

Experts say one of the most important things you can do before heading out is letting someone know where you’re going and when they expect you to come back home.