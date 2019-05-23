Expert BBQ tips for Memorial Day weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Memorial Day weekend means barbecues, but before you get the grill out, we've learned all the dos and don'ts from an expert.
Benjamin Stalling is the owner of Benji's Bar-B-Cue Shack, located at 3245 South State Street in Salt Lake City. Don Hudson took the opportunity to see first hand the secret to perfect BBQ.
Benji’s Bar-B-Que Shack is not your "Average" retail store. They are a 24-hour BBQ manufacturer offering quick service soul food take-out, catering, delivery, a butcher shop, and a pet supply store.
"We take pride in our unmatched Georgia Style barbecue, crafted by The Pit-Master himself, Benji! Only the best ingredients are used in all of his recipes. He smokes all of his meats the old-fashioned way, without modern day short-cuts! The only cuts he makes is trimming his meat to perfection!"
For more information, visit benjisbbqshack.com.
Hogle Zoo exhibit 'Washed Ashore' made from ocean garbage
Complaint asks for the immediate suspension of the University of Utah's research on animals
Utah transgender advocate worries about HUD rule's affect on homeless trans youth
Utah courts mourn the death of former Justice Ronald Nehring
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Courts are mourning the passing of Justice Ronald Nehring.
"Ron was a judge's judge," said Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant. "He treated all who appeared before him, and all with whom he worked, with unwavering dignity and respect. He had a rock-solid commitment to justice. His opinions were always thoughtful and elegantly written. He was the kind of person, the kind of judge, we all should aspire to be."
Other justices on the Supreme Court also recalled working with their respected former colleague and express admiration of him and his work.Read the Full Article
- Salt Lake City Fire Department
Salt Lake City fire crews respond to collapsed roof in the Avenues
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to calls of a structural collapse just after 6 p.m. Saturday night.
Officials with Salt Lake City fire say the roof of the vacant building collapsed due to possible rain damage.
Fire officials say the building was vacant and no injuries have been reported. Fire crews have shut down all gas and electricity to the building.Read the Full Article
Memorial Day travelers' favorite places to eat along I-15
Utah (ABC4 News) – Friday is the busiest travel day of the year and many Utahn's are headed out to destinations along I-15. ABC4 wanted to know the best places to stop and eat along the way are.
Here is a list compiled of ABC4 view suggestions:
