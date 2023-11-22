HEBER, Utah (ABC4) — The long holiday weekend marks the official start of the Christmas season, and this year, Rocky Mountain Outfitters is geared up to make your holidays truly magical. Celebrating its third season, the Holiday Lights and Wagon Rides at Jordanelle State Park, promise an enchanting experience for visitors of all ages.

With the clock ticking, the team at Rocky Mountain Outfitters has been working tirelessly to ensure everything is perfect for the opening night on Friday, Nov. 24. The finishing touches on lights and lasers are being meticulously put in place to create a festive atmosphere with majestic horses playing a crucial role in the memorable and unique holiday experience.

“It’s our most fun event, my personal favorite event. So, it’s a horse-drawn wagon ride that goes to Christmas lights and lasers,” Aspen Peterson, the owner of Rocky Mountain Outfitters, expresses with excitement. “We have at least 12 teams that are here. So that’s two horses per team. They’re all Percheron and Belgian draft horses. So, they’re bred to work. They love to work.”

Everything is falling into place for the Holiday Lights and Wagon Rides, with even Santa and Mrs. Clause making an early appearance.

“We want everyone to start believing and having that magic that comes with the season. And that’s what we’ve tried to create here,” Sydney Holmes, the Event Manager at Rocky Mountain Outfitters notes. “It’s neat to see all the little kids come through. It’s great. You see some kids come in their cowboy hat because they’re so excited to see the draft horses. Some kids are just thrilled to see Santa and talk to him.”

This year, the holiday wagon ride introduces a new twist. Holmes explains, “When you go out on your sleigh ride, you’ll see all the beautiful lights. We actually have a couple of people who are trying to steal Christmas from us this year, so you’ll have to keep an eye out for them.”

All that’s left for the park to complete the festive picture is a little snow.

“Because that really makes the lights shine when you have a little bit of snow,” Peterson shares. “The lights really sparkle and they have that extra glow, so fingers crossed.”

The Holiday Lights and Wagon Rides kick off this Friday and will start earlier than in previous years, beginning at 5:30 PM and running through roughly 9 PM Thursday through Saturday. For more information and to book your ride, visit the event website.