Expect weekend delays on I-215, I-15 in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Traveling on I-215 or I-15 this weekend? Be prepared for delays.

Lane closures are scheduled to take place in Taylorsville, Sandy, and Salt Lake City for pavement maintenance, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The heaviest delays are expected on I-215 in Taylorsville, where UDOT reports only two westbound lanes will be open between Redwood Road and 5400 South to allow crews to reapir pavement on the freeway.

If you are driving on I-215 or I-15 this weekend, UDOT wants you to be aware of these delays:

I-215 in Taylorsville: I-215 will be down to two westbound lanes between Redwood Road and 5400 South this weekend. Lane restrictions will begin tonight at 8 p.m., and all lanes are expected to reopen by Monday, June 28, at 5 a.m.

During this time, the on-ramp from Redwood Road to westbound I-215 will be closed. Crews will be repairing pavement on the I-215 bridges over Redwood Road and 5400 South. Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes, especially if planning travel to the airport.

I-15 in Sandy: Three lanes will be closed on northbound I-15 between 10600 South and 9000 South in Sandy. Lane closures will begin Saturday, June 26, at 9 p.m., and all lanes are scheduled to open by Sunday, June 27, at 8 p.m. Crews are repairing pavement near the 10000 South bridge.

I-15 Collector-Distributor in Salt Lake City: Three lanes will be closed on the southbound I-15 collector/distributor ramp (the ramp to 1300 South, S.R. 201, and I-15/I-80) in Salt Lake City between 1300 South and S.R. 201 this weekend. Lanes will close Saturday, June 26, at 9 p.m. and are scheduled to reopen Monday, June 28, at 5 a.m. Access to S.R. 201, I-15 and I-80 will remain open. Crews are repairing pavement near the 1700 South bridge.

UDOT encourages drivers to be cautious when behind the wheel, and to do their part in making travel safer for everybody – stay alert, use your seat belt, put away distractions, and take breaks to avoid drowsy driving.