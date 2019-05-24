Expect it to be busy on Utah roads Memorial Day Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — It may be a soggy Memorial Day Weekend, but that isn’t stopping 37 million people from hitting the roads.

AAA says this is going to be the second busiest Memorial Day weekend since they started keeping track in 2000.

Gas Prices in the Salt Lake Valley are hovering right around $3.20.

Its good news because Chris Winter is ready for a big weekend. He is heading east to camp at Rockport Reservoir for Memorial Day.

“We just bought a new trailer, well new to us trailer this spring, and we are trying to get out to use it as much as possible,” says Winter.

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer.

Zero Fatalities says 102 people died during the 100 days in 2018.

Troopers say they’ll be out looking for road rage drivers and tailgaters because aggressive driving took 26 peoples lives last year during that time.

Winter adds, “Well it’s concerning to have more traffic, you have to be more vigilant, slow down, you know drive a little more carefully, and watch out for those who are not.”

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says to expect the highways to be congested getting in and out of the Salt Lake Valley Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Monday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

UDOT’s spokesperson, John Gleason says, construction is suspended in work zones but expect lane switches to remain on I-15 in the tech corridor and on I-70 for the bridge maintenance in Sevier County.

“You know it’s a safety concern,” says Winter. “That much more traffic condensed in one place but really you just slow down and take your time.”

Make sure you buckle up.

A Click It or Ticket Campaign is underway with law enforcement from border to border looking for folks not wearing seatbelts. Last year,16 people died who weren’t wearing seatbelts from, Memorial to Labor Day.

Salt Lake City Resident Brittney Browing says, “Be safe, a lot of rain, slow down and I think just follow the laws.”

Blair Baker of Draper believes one law to remember is Utah’s legal blood alcohol limit of .05

“Don’t drink and drive for hells’ sake,” he says, “please don’t drink and drive and stay awake.”

Zero Fatalities tells ABC4 News 15 people died last year because of drowsy driving. First Responders say if you’re on a long trip try to take a break every 2-3 hours to stay awake.

