‘Exhausted physically, mentally and overall fatigued’: COVID-19 declining in Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been another long year for doctors and nurses battling COVID-19 on the frontlines at the Intermountain Healthcare St. George Regional Hospital.

“We have a lot of people that are using their sick days cuz they’re exhausted. Exhausted physically, mentally, just overall fatigued,” says ICU Charge Nurse at St. George Regional, Jackson Jones.

Jones says healthcare workers are feeling the stress of the pandemic behind closed doors with a skeleton crew as the ICU is still over capacity.

“We have some nurses who have found new positions that are lower stress, we have several nurses that are having to see a counselor, that might be a little too much information, but we’ve definitely seen an increase in anxiety, fatigue, and depression,” he says.

David Heaton of the Southwest Utah Public Health Department says the good news is, positive COVID-19 cases have been declining the past two weeks.

“People have been wondering about boosters for Moderna and J&J we’re hearing the FDA is in current deliberations over the recommendations which will probably come out in the next week or so,” says Heaton.

While only 50% of the population in Southwest Utah is vaccinated to protect against COVID-19, Heaton and Jones say they encourage people to get a flu vaccine as officials expect a third surge this season.

“Getting your information from the correct sources, from professionals, that are practicing in that career field,” is what Jones recommends, as medical staff try to take care of their community, one patient at a time.