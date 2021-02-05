EXCLUSIVE: USBE board member Natalie Cline speaks out about controversial comments

Editor’s Note: A graphic in the video above incorrectly refers to Cline as a teacher. Cline is a board member of the Utah State Board of Education.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Natalie Cline has been at the center of many controversies since taking office at the Utah State Board of Education.

She’s accused the Utah Pride Center of indoctrinating children, schools of dispensing contraceptives, and spreading race theories without parental knowledge.

Board member Cline believes it is the parent’s right to develop their child’s whole self and that parents should be included in every decision.

“They are the ones that God has given the responsibility to nurture and develop the whole child. We often hear that from educators that they want the whole child. Well, it’s not their child. It belongs to the mother and father, and they are responsible for teaching and developing that whole child. Intellectual, spiritual, mental, physical, emotional side of that child so that they can grow up to be productive, resilient contributing members of our society,” she says. “They should not be influenced by people that are not their soul steward. That’s an area that educators need to step out of.”

Cline is not speaking for other board members.

ABC4 speaks with Natalie Cline

She says she understands that teachers have the best interest of their students. But when it comes to politics, sexuality, religion, or problems at home, those are topics best suited for a guidance counselor.

“Every child that you look at as an individual, and you try to understand their situation and help them where they are at instead of putting kids into these other identity groups,” says Cline.

James Sullivan of Civilized Awakening says he realized the hard spot Cline put herself in by making disparaging comments and began counseling her about the issues.

“Natalie Cline and her remarks, they were not homophobic, they were not racist, she has differing views,” he says. “We’ve been opening our minds and opening our hearts to opposing views, but still standing true to our belief systems.”

Cline says this comes down to children’s safety.

“We can have the conversation as adults, but the children have to be protected,” she adds.

It’s a position the Utah Pride Center agrees with, though the center does not agree with her indoctrination comments for their Jan. 23 Pride Not Prejudice Education Conference.

Dr. Rob Moolman, the Executive Director of with the Utah Pride Center says, “We want to foster that dialogue from these positions of common understanding, so I do believe there is more that connects us than separates us. I think that if we not only tone down the rhetoric, that if true leaders stand up and want to be countered, we have to have these discussions and we have to come at it from a place of care.”

ABC4’s Jason Nguyen speaking with Utah Pride Center Executive Director Dr. Rod Moolman

Dr. Moolman goes on to say, “I think parents and caregivers should be ready for this conversation at any age. We are not saying go and have it in those middle school, elementary school classrooms, but be ready for it.”

“Children learn by watching adults model, and if all they see is all of us bickering and tearing each other apart and accusing, that’s what they are going to grow up to do,” says Cline.

ABC4’s goal was to open a door to have a conversation around these difficult issues. We are working with many parties to bring a round table discussion to have everyone’s voices heard.

While allowing those voices to be heard, Sullivan issued this press release.

“After counseling and speaking to Natalie after the defamation she experienced after taking a stand against critical race theory and Transgender indoctrination in our school we at: Civilized Awakening, Roderick Threats, chair of the UT Black Republican assembly, and Ryan Woods, President of the UT Log Cabin Republicans fully stand behind and support Natalie Cline. Natalie was faced with an emotional response from BLM-UT and the LGBT community, resulting in her being taken out of context, defamed and slandered, being portrayed as a racist and a homophobic individual. Speaking on behalf of the Black Republican community I can say that her stance against critical race theory is not hateful, but rather unifying. She believes in providing a full, complete, and inclusive depiction of black American history. She advocates for Breaking down the racial barriers when it comes to American history and incorporates black history into American history, so our kids can learn about the amazing contributions African Americans made in the US. She firmly believes in not only recognizing America’s mistakes but also learning from what made it great so the next generation can improve on what we leave. She believes that developing children who are still forming belief systems and maturing physically are susceptible to outside influences and manipulation and that To protect the child from indoctrination – or the mental, emotional or spiritual kidnapping of their son or daughter during these formative and vulnerable years of molding and training, a mother and father must put definitive and unyielding boundaries in place to protect the highly impressionable child when delegating any aspect of their parental responsibility to someone else. Nowhere is this more important than when sending their child to a public school, as it is the nature and disposition of all state entities to usurp the God-given role of the family in order to create a government-centric and controlling society.”