Exclusive unveiling at the Salt Lake City Children’s Museum

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Children’s Museum is extending its quarters and will be grabbing some scissors for their ribbon cutting ceremony on June 17.

According to Discovery Gateway, the Children’s Museum will be unveiling a new nursing room to support Utah mothers.

Officials say the new room will be outfitted by the Utah baby retailer Baby Cubby. The room is expected to be “private, quiet and stylishly comfortable,” and will serve as an added support to the ongoing number of new mothers who visit the museum annually.

“We are constantly improving our museum to keep it a great place for families to enjoy. We wanted to design a special space to support nursing mothers. While moms are welcome to nurse anywhere in the museum, now mothers have a comfortable, private space to relax and care for their babies,” shares Executive Director Kathleen Bodenlos. “To us, beyond the need for a space to meet the physical needs of new moms, providing an accessible room sends an important message: we support you and your family.”

According to Discovery Gateway, the new room is a necessary addition since Utah has the highest birth rate in the United States, 14.9 per 1,000 population.

Officials say the museum is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a private launch party on Thursday, June 17, from 6 – 8 p.m.

“As DGCM continually serves as a place of learning, they look forward to providing more resources to enrich and support the community in which they serve: Utah families,” she adds.