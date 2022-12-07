SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — ‘Tis the season for snow and some Christmas cheer. At the Capitol Theatre, December means the Ballet West‘s historic performance of The Nutcracker is back once again. The ballet performance is filled with elaborate costumes, beautifully decorated sets and hundreds of talented dancers.

“You just see all of the dancers in the snow, it’s so magical,” said Isabelle Latimer.

On the stage, patrons can expect to see Latimer, Olivia Humeniuk, Kelsey Sukla or Stasha Petkovic in the role of the main heroine, Clara.

“I’m pretty excited about it but it’s also kind of bittersweet because I don’t want it to be over,” Petkovic said.

This will be Latimer’s and Humeniuk’s third time in the role with Ballet West. For Sukla and Petkovic, however, this is their very first time playing Clara on stage.

“It’s just an amazing feeling being up there,” Humeniuk said.

All of them shared that they have dreamed to play Clara for years ever since coming and watching The Nutcracker from a young age.

“I saw all the dancers perform here and thought they looked so beautiful, and all the costumes were so pretty, and I just wanted to be a part of it and dance on stage,” Latimer said.

When they heard they were cast, they were ecstatic.

“There are always so many kids that want the same part, so when they told me my cast, I was really surprised,” Petkovic said.

Sukla said she spent long hours preparing for her audition in the studio.

“I did not think I was going to get it, but I did and I was very, very excited​,” Sukla said.

The girls have been practicing since September. Even though there were many late nights, every minute leading to this moment was worth it.

“You get really tired, but then it’s really fun because you get to be with all your friends every day and get to dance with them and do something you love,” Latimer said.

Now that the season is open, they’re looking forward to sharing the magic of The Nutcracker with the audience.

“I love the magic of the show and just how Christmas-y it feels,” Humeniuk said.

The show runs until Dec. 24, and tickets can be found at Ballet West.