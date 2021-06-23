Exclusive: Significant changes coming to Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City

DORCHESTER – APRIL 05: Dominique Entzminger, a physician assistant of family medicine, wears a stethoscope during an examination at the Codman Square Health Center April 5, 2006 in Dorchester, Massachusetts. State lawmakers approved a health care reform bill March 4 that would make Massachusetts the first state in the nation to require all its citizens have some form of health insurance. Governor Mitt Romney is scheduled to sign the bill next week. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The local Shriners Hospital for Children branch, located in Salt Lake City’s Avenues neighborhood, has informed employees and patients of a collaboration of services that will move some specialized surgeries to Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

Employees were informed of the changes, which will go into effect on Sept. 1, in a hospital-wide chat setting last week. The upcoming partnership was later clarified and further explained in a follow up email that was obtained by ABC4.

According to the letter received by ABC4, the partnership will allow a physician who is treating a child patient at the Shriners facility to perform surgery at Primary Children’s Hospital. The letter states that this will allow staff at Shriners to “expand and enhance our specialty services to serve more children.” All other services will remain on-site at Shriners Hospital.

Additionally, the partnership will not affect Shriner’s mission of providing healthcare services to children regardless of the family’s ability to pay.

“Patients will also continue to have access to financial assistance through Shriners Hospital and Intermountain Healthcare,” the letter reads.

The move, however, was not without some negative response. Several employees reached out to ABC4 to express their displeasure at the situation which will affect their employment, although another email sent to the staff asked those aware of the partnership to not communicate directly with the media.

In response to the reaction from affected hospital employees, Shriners officials assured ABC4 that they have been working to provide job placement services for those being let go.

It is currently unknown how many employees’ job statuses will be affected by the partnership, but hospital officials say the change will impact two departments.