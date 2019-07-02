EXCLUSIVE: Family of Corinne teen left with unanswered questions in suspicious death

CORINNE (ABC4 News) – Four days after the body of a 16-year-old Box Elder County teen was found at a park, his family still have no answers as to what led to his death.

Investigators with Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said Marcus Elkins’ body was discovered by a city worker near the baseball diamond at Bill Flack Park around 7:50 a.m. Thursday.

Marcus’ grandma, Bunny Elkins was the first person to receive the devastating call from investigators.

“We were close, especially when he was younger. He went with me everywhere when he was little,” she said.

Marcus Elkins and sister, Taylor

Her boyfriend, Daniel Strebel said Marcus was a good kid who loved music, hanging out with his friends, and collecting antique swords. But his best trait was his sense of humor.

“He was shy at first when you met him. But once he gets to know you, he’s definitely a wise crack. He would liven things up,” said Strebel. “He was a happy kid. He was close to his mom, helped her a lot, and did whatever he could.”

Deputies said there are three juveniles who are persons of interest in this case, who told investigators they met up with Elkins Wednesday night and they all consumed alcohol. They said their activities took them back and forth between two parks and at some point while moving from park to park, Elkins collapsed. They said they moved Marcus from where he collapsed to Bill Flack Park and left him there.

“There are no signs of any external trauma on Marcus and he will be transported down to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death,” said Chief Deputy Dale Ward on Thursday.

He said investigators will not speculate on the cause or time of death and that they will wait for the Medical Examiner’s report to be released.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office said all of the juveniles involved are residents of Corrine and no arrests have been made. Investigators said the persons of interest will not be named because of their juvenile status and the investigation has been turned over to the Box Elder County Attorney.

Elkins family

Meanwhile, the Elkins family said they are left without any answers as to what happened to their beloved son, grandson, and brother as they lay him to rest.

“For his mom, there’s going to be a big hole there. They were best friends and for me, I lost my only grandson. His sister, Taylor lost her only brother,” said Bunny Elkins.

They said they can’t comprehend how anyone could just leave him behind.

“When out goofing around or playing and something happens, get help,” said Strebel.

Family friend Matthew Hart has set up an online fundraiser to help the Elkin family with Marcus’ funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.