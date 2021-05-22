Exciting Debut: Peter Pan cast with special needs to perform in Draper

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – An amazing group of performers will take center stage at the Draper Historic Theatre on Friday.

But what makes them amazing? Well, there are many reasons that ring true, but the biggest two are because one, the entire cast features actors with special needs and two, raw talent!

This weekend, join the Draper Historic Theatre Youth Council for their production of Peter Pan. The show-stopping performance will take the stage May 21 and run through the weekend, according to event organizers.

According to officials, local junior high and middle school students are producing the play.

Curtains will debut the performers starting at 7 p.m. The Draper Historic Theatre Youth Council also recommends face masks for patrons at all performances.

Anyone interested in watching the Peter Pan production can purchase tickets here.

According to the Draper Historic Theatre website, the theatre has strong cultural and historical significance to the community.

“In 1938, Annie Pearl and John A. Howell family built a movie house named ‘The Pearl.’ Vaudeville performances would start off the evening followed by a movie or two. Many locals felt fortunate to have a first-run theatre right in their small town. For many generations, this building, now on the Draper Historic Register, served as a gathering place for the south end of the valley,” they share.

Theatre chairs say the theater was then purchased by Charles and Vanessa Nelson in 1988, who added theatrical lighting, sound and expanded the stage, enabling the presentation of live shows.

“With humble beginnings, DHT grew into what could be called ‘the best-kept secret in the valley.’ Ten years later, DHT became a non-profit organization and in 2004 the Board of Directors purchased the building from the Nelsons through a major fundraising effort. Having the organization purchase the building allows for the theater to truly belong to the Draper community,” they add.