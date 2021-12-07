Excessive speeding reaching new highs in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Excessive speed began to pick up when the pandemic hit. Fewer people were on the roads, which gave some drivers a false sense of safety to drive fast… at over 100 miles per hour.

The Utah Highway Patrol reports a few hundred drivers are ticketed every month for going 100 miles per hour or faster. In 2019, authorities wrote 3,773 tickets for excessive speed. In 2020 it increased by nearly 1,500 with 5,137 tickets.

“You almost kind of have to do a double-take to check yourself to say, ‘Wow, is this, is this for real?’” said Sergeant Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol.

Roden said 2021 is looking better, but it’s still way too high. As of Tuesday, 4,489 tickets had been issued for speeds of over 100 miles per hour for this year. Last month was one of the worst.

“We had over like 537 speed citations in November alone, which was our highest month this year of high speed,” said Roden.

Roden said several factors likely contributed to this, including road conditions.

“We’ve been pretty dry. We haven’t had a lot of bad weather so far,” said Roden.

With this week’s winter weather ahead, Roden said this trend is particularly concerning.

“Those first few snowstorms of the year. We always tend to have to remember that we drive differently when the roads are bad,” said Roden.

So far this year 85 people have died in speed-related crashes in Utah. That makes up almost a third of all fatal crashes in the state.