UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has announced an Excessive Heat Watch for northern Utah to start Sunday at noon and end at 8:00 p.m.

The Watch covers the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, and Utah Valley. This includes cities such as Wendover, Dugway, Tooele, Grantsville, Vernon, Brigham City, Snowville, Ogden, Bountiful, Salt Lake City, West Jordan, Sandy, Lehi, Provo, and Payson.

An Excessive Heat Watch is issued in instances when the temperature is expected to reach or exceed 105° and maintain that for at least two hours. This can change by region depending upon that regions likelihood of reaching extreme temperatures. As an example, St. George would see an alert like this if reaches a mark of 110°. Currently ABC4 is forecasting Sunday to hit 105° while the weather service is looking at 106° as a possible high temperature.

During excessive heat the potential for heat related illnesses significantly increase. This is especially true for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay our out of the sun when possible. Yong children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstance, but this is even more critical during these watches where temperatures can reach lethal highs in a matter of minutes. Also check on relatives and neighbors who might be older or prone to heat related illnesses. We will be monitoring this and other alerts, including flash floods in southern Utah, around the clock.