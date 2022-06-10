SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A former Salt Lake City school board member has been federally sentenced to 15 years in prison for producing child pornography.

Joel Lehi Organista, 30, pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography and transportation of child pornography under the agreement that two additional counts of receipt and possession of child pornography would be dismissed, court records state.

Organista will serve 15 years in federal prison with supervised release after he serves his sentence.

He was also sentenced in state court back in January and was ordered to serve 15 years to life in prison for aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, and a concurrent term of one to 15 years for enticing a minor over the internet or text.

Organista will serve both sentences concurrently.

Organista admitted to owning a Dropbox account which he used to download between 10 and 150 images of prepubescent children. Officials say he also admitted to using Snapchat to contact minor children and soliciting them to perform sexual acts for him via video chat, with one incident involving a 13-year-old.

Officials say the case began in January 2021 after law enforcement received multiple tips that devices and accounts attributed to Organista were receiving and downloading images containing child pornography.

A search warrant was issued at Organista’s residence in June 2021 and he has been in custody since then.

Organista resigned from his position as a Salt Lake City School Board member in June 2021, following the allegations.