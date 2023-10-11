SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Tim Ballard, the founder of the popular Utah-based non-profit Operation Underground Railroad, has been under some heat lately for several different allegations.

The issues began to compound after the independent film Sound of Freedom, featuring Ballard as the main character, amassed an astounding $217.3 million at the box office, according to box office reports provided by Google.

The film brought attention to what was already both a well-loved and thoroughly critiqued non-profit organization.

Within a few months, former investigations would be brought to light by Vice News, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints would openly rebuke Ballard, and several women would file a lawsuit against him alleging he sexually abused them during anti-human trafficking missions.

By that time, Ballard had left O.U.R. and had joined The SPEAR Fund, where he currently serves as a senior advisor. Both organizations and Ballard have since made numerous responses to the allegations.

In an effort to dispel some of the confusion, here is a deep-dive explanation of the controversies surrounding Tim Ballard and the organizations connected to his name.

Timeline & Overview

2013

Oct. 2013 — Operation Underground Railroad is founded by Tim Ballard, a Utahn who claims he previously worked for the CIA and the Department of Homeland Security as part of the Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The organization fights human trafficking through undercover rescue missions across the world. As of 2023, the organization claims it has rescued over 6,000 trafficking victims in over a thousand operations.

2020

2020 — The Davis County Attorney’s Office along with the FBI began criminally investigating Ballard and O.U.R. mainly over concerns of the organization allegedly misleading donors. This included an extensive search into O.U.R. paying thousands of dollars a month to a “psychic medium” to give them intel for their anti-human trafficking raids. The psychic medium would allegedly contact dead prophets from the Book of Mormon, in particular one named Nephi, for information on where to find missing children.

2023 – Summer

March 2023 — The investigation was concluded by Davis County. No charges were filed.

June 2023 — Tim Ballard stepped down as CEO of O.U.R., leaving the organization entirely, according to VICE News. The organization did not initially publicly announce his departure and did not confirm it until allegations began. Many claim he was pressured to resign due to the sexual abuse allegations.

July 2023 — The independent film “Sound of Freedom” became a surprise box-office hit. The film starred Jim Caviezel playing the role of Tim Ballard. It sparked controversy between those who adamantly supported O.U.R. and other anti-human trafficking activists who disagreed with their methods.

2023 – Fall

Sept. 13, 2023 — Utah Senator Mitt Romney announced he will not seek reelection. Rumors began circulating throughout the month that Tim Ballard was interested in running for Romney’s seat.

Sept. 15, 2023 — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement denouncing claims of the Church’s connection to Tim Ballard, calling his activities “morally unacceptable.” Ballard is an active and vocal member of the Church. This statement shocked many community members and supporters of Ballard. Some church members and Ballard supporters even refused to believe the statement had been issued by the Church, as it was issued directly to media outlets and was not posted on church websites or social media. ABC4 reported on both the statement and Ballard’s response. The Church’s communications department directly sent the statement to our news station.

Sept. 18, 2023 — Tim Ballard responded through The SPEAR Fund. He claimed that the Church did not verify the statement for him and that it came through a “tabloid” (in reference to VICE News). He also said that he is in good standing with the Church and believes in the faith with his whole heart.

Sept. 19, 2023 — Sexual abuse allegations involving Tim Ballard started gaining attention, and he continually disputes them calling them “baseless.” The allegations which came from anonymous sources initially reported on by Vice News, claimed he would coerce the women on his missions to engage in sexual activities for the sake of the undercover operation.

Sept. 28, 2023 — An attorney speaking on behalf of a group of women responded after Ballard disputed the claims. Attorney Suzette Rasmussen said the women had been subjected to “sexual harassment, spiritual manipulation, grooming, and sexual misconduct” by Ballard while working with O.U.R.

Sept. 29, 2023 — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the allegations and that the women must be heard in order to ensure all credible evidence can be presented.

Oct. 6, 2023 — Political commenter, and friend of Ballard, Glenn Beck said he felt “completely duped” after he requested his news team investigate the allegations. He is the founder of The Nazarene Fund which had collaborated with O.U.R in anti-human trafficking efforts.

Oct. 9, 2023 — Five women, who remain anonymous, filed a lawsuit against Tim Ballard, O.U.R, and other affiliated companies claiming Ballard was “a sexual predator” who allegedly manipulated and sexually assaulted them under the guise of fighting human trafficking. They claimed the abuse took place through the undercover tool called the “Couples Ruse,” where a woman would pretend to be Ballard’s wife in order to prevent detection by pedophiles if he refused to engage in sexual activity with trafficked women. While this tool was a standard policy in O.U.R. the women filing the lawsuit say he used it to coerce them to engage in sexual activities with him by claiming it was necessary for the success of the mission.

Oct. 9, 2023 — O.U.R. and The Spear Fund responded to the lawsuit. O.U.R. said after reviewing the complaint, “it categorically denies the allegations as they relate to O.U.R.” They continued to say it “looks forward to the litigation process and is confident that the truth will prevail.”

Further Research

The controversies surrounding Ballard are extensive and ongoing and the above timeline only provides an overview of the most recent events. For additional information, click on the links above to read the original articles. ABC4 will continue to update this article as more information comes to light.

ABC4 received 75 pages of the Davis County criminal investigation from 2020-2023 as part of a public records request. The documents can be read below: