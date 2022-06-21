NORTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – This weekend, a two-alarm apartment fire in North Salt Lake displaced several families from six units. One of those apartments was the home of Becky Asbury and her two sons, 15-year-old Tyler and 14-year-old Josh. She said she just woke up from a nap when she smelled smoke. Becky and Josh looked through the blinds – that’s when they saw flames on the deck above them.

“I just told him to get his brother, get the cats and get out,” Becky said.

The family has lived in this unit for a year, the apartment building for two years, and says losing their home has been surreal.

“I can’t even think really, I just feel kind of paused in time,” Tyler said.

They’ve been through a lot in a short time – Becky’s husband and the boys’ father, Rich, passed away last May.

“He died in his sleep, they didn’t really have an answer, it was just natural causes,” Becky said.

Although much has been lost, they were luckily able to recover his urn with his ashes.

“Everything is in there, all the memories, things we had collected over the years as a family,” said Becky.

They remember Rich as the kind of man who cared about his family and would do anything to make sure they were okay.

“I was just thinking what’s going to happen from here and I was wondering if maybe my dad was there protecting us as a guardian angel,” Josh said.

The family and their three cats made it out safely, and although Becky says all this has been really hard on them, they are looking ahead.

“I don’t know how I keep going, I don’t know how we keep going as a family, it’s just so much but we just get up and do what we have to do. It’s all we can do,” she said.

And keeping a positive attitude as they search for a new place to call home.

“We can only go up from here and that’s how I’m gonna look at it. I’m trying to stay positive and that’s how my family is trying to be,” she said.



The Red Cross gave Becky emergency funds that she’s used for clothes and other immediate needs.



Becky and her family have been able to stay with her older daughter as they’re looking for something more permanent. They say they’re grateful for members of the community that have been reaching out to help.

One of their friends has started a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the family.

As of now, fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.