‘Everyone is going bananas during quarantine’: Last-minute flyers say family is worth the risk

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC) — Millions of Americans and thousands of Utahns are jetting off to their holiday destinations despite various warnings from health officials.

During the holidays, people are evaluating the risk to fly with the reward of seeing family and loved ones during the pandemic, and it’s not a decision being taken lightly.

“I mean you can die at any moment, so you might as well see your loved ones,” says Tyler Foss, who was on his way to North Carolina. “That’s the way I look at it. As long as your staying up on your vitamins and stuff like that and keeping on your health you shouldn’t have anything to worry about.”

While vitamins do help your immune system, there’s no evidence to suggest it may prevent COVID-19.

If you do decide to fly, there are some precautions the CDC suggests:

Check to see if there are any travel restrictions

Bring extra supplies such as masks and hand sanitizer

Know when to delay travel.

Do not travel if you or your travel companion are sick.

ABC 4 News spoke to several flyers on Christmas Eve.

Eighty-three-year-old Karen Jurgens went to Las Vegas.

Mark Montoya took his daughters to Disney World.

The Foss’ went to North Carolina.

Sarah Palm went to Baltimore.

Kelly Neering flew into Salt Lake from Boise.

“Right now you either follow the protocol and the procedures and the precautions or you don’t and you face that percentage of getting, so if you are taking the necessary precautions, I feel safe,” says Neering.

Neering wore a banana costume through TSA and onto her plane to Salt Lake.

“This is just to embarrass my family and also holiday spirit,” says Neering. “Everyone is going bananas during quarantine.”

A bunch of people said it is appealing to see family and friends right now considering they’ve been split on what to do.

“As long as everyone is following the rules I feel safe, but if people are getting on the plane without masks, I might worry a little bit,” says Palm.

“We are not worried as long as we are social distancing and abiding by the laws,” says Montoya. “We are not worried about it.”