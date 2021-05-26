Every graduate got to speak at this Utah school’s graduation ceremony

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Seven students graduated from the Ogden and Salt Lake areas of the Utah School for the Deaf and Blind, USDB, Wednesday, in the smallest graduation in Utah.

All seven of the graduates are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, or visually impaired. The ceremony was held at 11 a.m. at the school’s Ogden location.

Photos courtesy of USDB

Rather than featuring a speaker for the annual graduation ceremony, school personnel wanted to hear from the students. They each shared a short presentation about their education.

“This graduation was like no other! It completely focused on the students. English, American Sign Language, and Spanish infused nicely into the ceremony,” Utah School for the Deaf Associate Superintendent Michelle Tanner says. “Each graduate addressed their families and teachers. It was a wonderful way to celebrate this important day in their lives. I’m always surprised and entertained as we never know what exactly the students will reveal!”

Utah’s deaf students rank first in the nation for high school completion rates, and USDB is a national leader in STEM and Expanded core Curriculum, according to a press release from the school.

“Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (USDB) educates students who are deaf, blind, or deaf-blind so they can achieve their full academic, social, and career potential. USDB leads the way as a national model in providing the most responsive, caring, and innovative approach possible to meet the educational needs of our students,” the release states.

You can watch the event and learn about each student’s education experiences in both English and Spanish on Youtube.