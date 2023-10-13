SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Sick of getting calls from random numbers? You’re not alone. There were more than 4.3 billion robocalls nationwide in September 2023, new data shows.

YouMail, a blocking service that tracks the volume of robocalls, said that the number was a 15.9% drop compared to the month before. But that’s hardly consolation for the residents who continue to be plagued by relentless phone calls.

According to the data, there were 18.9 million robocalls made during September. This averages out to be 629,200 robocalls a day — a new call every seven seconds.

“September’s big drop is a pleasant surprise, and in a large part it appears to be due to a large drop in calls from telemarketers,” said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici in a press release. However, there’s no guarantee the trend will continue. YouMail’s data shows robocalls also dropped in July before spiking up again in August.

Not every robocall is bad, however. Some can be quite helpful. YouMail data shows that 31% of the robocalls made in Utah were alerts and reminders such as for upcoming doctor’s appointments or an absent student. Another 16% were payment reminders for things like bills and credit cards.

Still, more than half of the robocalls made in Utah during September were either telemarketers trying to sell you on a product (32%) or a scam (22%).

Salt Lake City has it easy compared to other metro areas across the nation. Atlanta was hit the hardest by robocalls in September with a total of 151.8 million calls. Dallas and Chicago were also affected with 149.6 million and 128.4 million, respectively. Across the nation, Salt Lake City had the 88th most robocalls in the nation last month with 15.1 million.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) says it’s always working to crack down on illegal robocalls. The FCC advises you to ignore calls from unknown numbers. If you do answer, the agency says to hang up, don’t give away personal information and don’t answer any questions — especially those that prompt you to say “yes.” You can also add your number to the Do Not Call List, which legitimate telemarketers should respect.