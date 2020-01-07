‘Evening in Harlem’ event celebrates Black History Month

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Evening in Harlem celebrates Black History Month by recognizing the Harlem Renaissance.

The Harlem Renaissance was an intellectual, social, and artistic explosion for African-Americans centered in Harlem, New York, spanning the 1920s.

Wallace Henry Thurman was an American novelist active during the Harlem Renaissance, and was born in Salt Lake City in 1902 and moved to Harlem in 1925.

This year’s Evening in Harlem is the first fundraising event for the Utah African-American Chamber of Commerce Foundation and will introduce the Utah Black Success Center: a platform to develop more Black community, business, corporate and government leaders to further elevate Utah’s growing diversity.

Evening in Harlem will be held on February 7 at 6 o’clock in the evening at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City.

Show up dressed in your best Harlem Renaissance attire, the styles of the late 20s and 30s, and party with us! There will be live music and a DJ provided by Changing Lanes Entertainment, a casino, silent auction, wine pull, and more!

Purchase tickets at eveninginharlem.com.