‘Even if it’s your own’: No more parking near driveways, WVC issues new ordinance

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – This is a Public Service Announcement for all residents of West Valley City.

On April 23, the West Valley Police Department is advising surrounding communities about a new parking ordinance.

According to the department, the new ordinance prohibits anyone from parking within five feet of a driveway, even if it’s your own.

“You can stop long enough to let someone get in or out of your car, but you need to stay in your car while that’s happening, and, as soon as you’ve loaded or unloaded your passenger, you need to move the vehicle,” shares the West Valley Police Department.

The new ordinance was adopted on April 4, and has now been put in effect as of April 11.

According to the City Council of West Valley City, the new parking prohibition aims to protect local communities and is in the best interests of the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of West Valley City.