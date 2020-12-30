Evacuations underway near Echo after rollover of tanker carrying propane

ECHO, Utah (ABC4) – Evacuations are underway near Echo after a tanker rollover on I-80.
Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4 that the tanker, transporting 10,000 gallons of propane, has a possible leak.
For the community’s safety, anyone within one mile of the incident is being evacuated. Authorities have set up a shelter at the LDS church in Echo for those affected.
Minor injuries have been reported in the crash.
Park City Fire reports that all roads to Echo Junction are closed.
Stick with ABC4 on air and online for continuing coverage.
