Evacuations underway near Echo after rollover of tanker carrying propane

ECHO, Utah (ABC4) – Evacuations are underway near Echo after a tanker rollover on I-80.

Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4 that the tanker, transporting 10,000 gallons of propane, has a possible leak.

For the community’s safety, anyone within one mile of the incident is being evacuated. Authorities have set up a shelter at the LDS church in Echo for those affected.

Minor injuries have been reported in the crash.

Park City Fire reports that all roads to Echo Junction are closed.

