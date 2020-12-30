Evacuations underway near Echo after rollover of tanker carrying propane

ECHO, Utah (ABC4) – Evacuations are underway near Echo after a tanker rollover on I-80.

Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4 that the tanker, transporting 10,000 gallons of propane, has a possible leak.

For the community’s safety, anyone within one mile of the incident is being evacuated. Authorities have set up a shelter at the LDS church in Echo for those affected.

Crash

WB I-80 at MP 169 (1 mi E of Echo) Summit Co.

Est. Clearance Time: 2:15 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) December 30, 2020

Minor injuries have been reported in the crash.

Park City Fire reports that all roads to Echo Junction are closed.

NSFD, A21, UHP, PCFD Hazmat #onscene of a semi rollover leaking propane. All roads to Echo Junction are closed. 12.31.2020 No injuries. pic.twitter.com/AyAqOXBAkz — Park City Fire (@PCFireDistrict) December 30, 2020

