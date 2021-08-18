UPDATE: Evacuations lifted in Mapleton after heavy rainfall

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 8/18/21 4:44 P.M.

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – Mapleton city officials say the evacuation orders have now been lifted.

———————————————————————————————————————–

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – Evacuations are underway near the Ether Hollow Burn Scar in Mapleton.

City officials say they have evacuated a predetermined area of homes as a result of heavy rain heading into the area.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of 1600 N and 1700 East.

The evacuations come on the heels of widespread severe weather across the state Wednesday afternoon, including flooding, severe thunderstorms, and hail. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files