UPDATE: Evacuations lifted in Mapleton after heavy rainfall

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 8/18/21 4:44 P.M.
MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – Mapleton city officials say the evacuation orders have now been lifted.
———————————————————————————————————————–
MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – Evacuations are underway near the Ether Hollow Burn Scar in Mapleton.
City officials say they have evacuated a predetermined area of homes as a result of heavy rain heading into the area.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of 1600 N and 1700 East.
The evacuations come on the heels of widespread severe weather across the state Wednesday afternoon, including flooding, severe thunderstorms, and hail.