UPDATE: Evacuations lifted in Mapleton after heavy rainfall

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 8/18/21 4:44 P.M.

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – Mapleton city officials say the evacuation orders have now been lifted.

———————————————————————————————————————–

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – Evacuations are underway near the Ether Hollow Burn Scar in Mapleton.

City officials say they have evacuated a predetermined area of homes as a result of heavy rain heading into the area.

We have evacuated the pre-determined evacuation area. Please avoid travel on 1600 N east of 1700 East. Further updates will be posted as they become available. https://t.co/t5cRldGmqk — Mapleton City (@mapletoncity) August 18, 2021

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of 1600 N and 1700 East.

The evacuations come on the heels of widespread severe weather across the state Wednesday afternoon, including flooding, severe thunderstorms, and hail.