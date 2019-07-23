Evacuations underway as Emigration Canyon fire threatens structures

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) Evacuations are underway as a wildfire threatens structures in Emigration Canyon Monday.

Utah fire officials said the fire was reported near the top of the canyon.



Officials estimate the fire is about 3 to 5 acres and “spreading uphill.”

Helicopter and Unified Fire Authority engines are on the scene. Additional air tankers have been ordered.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

